Genius promotes Jackie Vignone to chief revenue officer

Genius has promoted Jackie Vignone to chief revenue officer as the company expands across key business sectors including music data licensing, consumer products, sales and brand partnerships.

In her elevated role at the song lyrics platform, Vignone will oversee a growth strategy aimed at converting Genius’ audience reach, cultural currency and proprietary music data into revenue opportunities across the music ecosystem.

Genius reported that it has more than 100 million monthly users.

Over the past eight years, Vignone has scaled Genius’ sales organisation and rebuilt the company’s brand partnerships division following its acquisition by MediaLab. She played a key role in shaping Genius’ reinvention by prioritising investments in data licensing, lyric sub-licensing and consumer products.

“Jackie has been instrumental in innovating Genius’ commercial business to reinforce the company’s value in an increasingly competitive market,” said Michael Heyward, CEO of MediaLab (parent company to Genius). “Under her leadership and collaboration, Genius will evolve beyond its core business into exciting new areas that level up the company’s B2B and B2C offerings and create more reasons for partners to choose Genius.”

“Genius has built one of the most engaged audiences in music and one of the richest ecosystems of lyrics, cultural insights, and music intelligence anywhere in the industry,” said Jackie Vignone. “We’re deepening that foundation into new licensing, data and partnership opportunities while building products that help artists, brands, and music companies better understand and connect with their highest-value audiences.”

Genius has built one of the most engaged audiences in music and one of the richest ecosystems of lyrics, cultural insights, and music intelligence anywhere in the industry Jackie Vignone

To support Genius’ expansion across both B2B and consumer initiatives, Vignone has appointed Sara Kern as vice president of marketing and creative strategy. Kern joined Genius from Paramount, where she helped lead the company’s global rebrand and the launch of Paramount+.

At Genius, Kern will oversee brand, communications, and go-to-market strategy across the company’s portfolio of offerings, including new consumer and B2B products, data-driven artist tools and creator and brand programmes designed to deepen fan engagement and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Gabe Silverman has joined Genius as music partnerships and development lead to amplify the company’s relationships across DSPs, publishers, labels, distributors and music brands. Silverman, who was previously at Amazon Music and Meta, will be central to Genius’ plans for increasing their music licensing, publishing and lyric sub-licensing business.

Additionally, Devon Chaiken has been promoted to vice president, head of sales after overseeing the West Coast sales team. She will now lead national revenue strategy for the company’s brand partnerships division.