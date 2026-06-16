'Every company needs a Marianne': Chrysalis promotes Marianne Frederick to senior vice president

Chrysalis Records has promoted Marianne Frederick to senior vice president, manufacturing and distribution, expanding her remit across the label and the company’s associated division, Blue Raincoat Management.

Frederick, who has been with the business for a decade this year, will be based in London and will report jointly to Dermot James, SVP catalogue development and marketing, and Alison Wenham, COO of Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat.

In her new role, Frederick will oversee manufacturing and distribution strategy and operations across the wider group (a division of Reservoir), working closely with artists, managers, labels, operational teams and external partners to support an increasingly active global release schedule.

Frederick has played a key role in developing and scaling the company’s physical manufacturing and distribution capabilities, introducing new stock management policies, streamlining release operations and strengthening communication with manufacturing and distribution partners.

“Her work spans collaboration across curation, marketing, operations and artist management teams, helping to deliver a joined-up and commercially focused approach to physical releases across the wider business,” said a statement.

Frederick has more than 25 years of music industry experience with a career spanning both the UK and US independent sectors. Prior to joining Chrysalis Music, she held senior label and project management roles at Buzzin’ Fly Records, Phantasy Sound, Koch Records and Oyster Records. Her experience covers manufacturing, distribution, product management, royalties, international marketing, touring and artist operations.

Marianne has become an integral part of Chrysalis Records and the wider Blue Raincoat group over the past decade Alison Wenham

Alison Wenham said: “Marianne has become an integral part of Chrysalis Records and the wider Blue Raincoat group over the past decade. She has played a hugely important role in developing and strengthening our manufacturing and distribution operations during a period of significant growth in physical music. Marianne brings experience, calmness and professionalism to everything she does and is trusted across every part of the business. This promotion is richly deserved. She also makes the best New York cheesecake ever.”

Dermot James added: “Marianne has shown extensive skills over the years in various areas of the business, but primarily her exhaustive knowledge of manufacturing and distribution excels, and I am pleased to entrust her with this for Chrysalis Records.”

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO of Chrysalis Records/Blue Raincoat, said: "Every company needs a Marianne. She is a priceless member of our team. Her can-do, but no-nonsense approach is such an important part of making sure the wheels go round. We love her and, as they say, you can take the girl out of Brooklyn, but…"

Marianne Frederick said: “I’m incredibly proud to take on this new role and continue working across Chrysalis Records and Blue Raincoat Management. Over the last 10 years I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with brilliant teams across so many areas of the business, supporting artists and releases at every stage of the process. Physical music remains a hugely important part of artist campaigns and fan culture, and I’m excited to continue building and evolving our manufacturing and distribution operations as the company grows.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Alison Wenham, Marianne Frederick and Dermot James