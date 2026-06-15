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Sienna Spiro - The Music Week Interview

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Jun 15th 2026 at 8:01PM

Sienna Spiro is about to hit the big time. On the eve of her debut album Visitor, the Londoner is on a fast track to becoming the UK’s latest breakout superstar, powered by her inimitable voice, Spotify Global Chart Top 10 viral smash Die On This Hill and a growing legion of followers. Behind the numbers lurks a remarkable story, as Spiro tells Music Week. Joined by co-manager Miriam Maslin, Capitol Music Group CEO and chairman Tom March and the ...

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