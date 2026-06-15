Olivia Rodrigo is on course for another chart double with new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, and new single, Stupid Song.

The pop star’s new album is at No.1 with 18,330 sales, according to the first Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week. Her third studio effort looks to join her 2021 debut, Sour, and 2023 release, Guts, in her tally of chart-toppers. In 2021, Rodrigo landed her first chart double with ...