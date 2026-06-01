UK Finance Manager

Manhead is a global, full-service merchandise and experiential company serving the music and entertainment industries. For more than 15 years, Manhead has established itself as one of the leading independently owned merchandise companies, delivering innovative solutions across touring, e-commerce, creative services, retail, licensing, brand collaborations, and pop-up experiences.

This position is with Manhead UK Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Manhead LLC.



Position Summary

We are seeking an experienced and commercially minded Finance Manager to lead the UK finance function and support the continued growth of the business. This role will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial management, including managed accounts, budgeting and forecasting, cash flow management, European VAT compliance, intercompany accounting, and process improvement initiatives.

The successful candidate will provide strong financial leadership, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and drive efficiencies across finance operations while partnering with key stakeholders in both the UK and US businesses.



Reports to: Director of Operations



Key Responsibilities

Lead and develop the finance team, managing workloads, priorities, and day-to-day financial operations.

Oversee Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable functions, ensuring timely invoicing, collections, and supplier payments.

Manage cash flow reporting and forecasting across both business and touring activities.

Prepare, review, and present monthly management accounts and financial performance reports.

Oversee intercompany accounting processes, reconciliations, and the resolution of balance discrepancies.

Support touring finance operations, including tour accounting, settlements, and tour profit and loss reporting.

Ensure timely and accurate FEU submissions and related HMRC reporting requirements.

Manage VAT compliance, including the preparation and submission of VAT returns across multiple European jurisdictions.

Coordinate EC Sales List reporting with external tax advisors and European business partners.

Partner with the US accounting team on e-commerce royalty reporting and other cross-border financial matters.

Coordinate internal and external audits, ensuring the timely provision of financial information and supporting documentation.

Drive continuous improvement of financial controls, systems, reporting processes, and accounting procedures.

Support strategic planning through budgeting, forecasting, and financial analysis.

Requirements

Fully or part-qualified accountant (ACA, ACCA, CIMA, or equivalent).

Minimum of 5 years' finance and accounting experience, including management accounting and financial reporting responsibilities.

Strong understanding of UK accounting principles, financial controls, and compliance requirements.

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills.

Experience preparing management accounts, budgets, forecasts, and cash flow reporting.

Knowledge of UK and European VAT regulations.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex financial data and provide actionable insights.

Excellent organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Proven ability to lead and develop finance operations and team members.

Experience within the music, entertainment, touring, or live events industry.

Experience with Xero, NetSuite, Oracle products, or similar ERP/accounting systems.

Experience working within an international or multi-entity business environment.

Familiarity with e-commerce accounting and royalty reporting.

Working Arrangements



This is a remote-based role; however, the successful candidate will be expected to travel to London as required for meetings and business needs.



As part of a global organisation, the role will involve regular collaboration with US-based colleagues. Flexibility to accommodate occasional meetings outside standard UK working hours will therefore be required.