4AD is one of the most respected indie labels in the world and is part of the Beggars Group, home to Matador, Rough Trade, Young & XL Recordings.

We’re looking for a dynamic and experienced Product Manager. Reporting to Senior Product Manager, the Product Manager will serve as the main point person for the day-to-day management of assigned 4AD release campaigns (from inception to completion).

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

From the conception of projects, work with artists and managers to craft marketing campaigns and strategies.

Responsible for making sure each department has all necessary information and assets to deliver the campaign.

Working with A&R, Press, Radio, Streaming, Retail & Advertising - balance the input from all parties but ultimately taking decisions on the campaign direction.

Constant communication, outreach and maintaining relationships with artists’ managers, booking agents, and publicists.

Being the accessible “point person” for assigned projects day-to-day concerns; utilising excellent judgement in troubleshooting through issues or escalating as appropriate.

Working with the Senior Product Manager to organize efforts in a productive and pragmatic manner.

Manage and track the coordination of schedules/timelines for overall campaign and the nuanced parts within each campaign (ex. promo / press trips).

Provide reporting, campaign specific updates, feedback, and ideas to key group and label stakeholders related to assigned campaigns.

In charge of budgetary conversations with Senior PM, Label Head and President.

Lead in campaign asset creation (artwork, videos, photography) in collaboration with artists/managers to ensure cohesive visual campaign strategies are achieved across marketing and promotion. Ensure all delivery deadlines are met.

Communicate clearly and co-ordinate day to day with Beggars global teams to ensure international success of campaigns.

Skills & Experience: