Audience Development & Digital Manager

Dirty Hit are looking for a digitally native marketer to lead audience growth and shape how our artists exist online.

You will work across a roster spanning emerging talent through to globally recognised, festival-headlining artists. Building audiences, identifying cultural moments and translating them into thoughtful, artist-first narratives.

Based in West London, you’ll be surrounded by industry specialists in a supportive environment in which you can learn, collaborate and innovate.



Who are we looking for?

3+ years experience in digital marketing, content strategy, or social media (music industry essential).

Strong understanding of social platforms and audience behaviour.?

Must be able to demonstrate success in growing and engaging audiences across digital platforms.

Experience creating or directing digital content, with regular hands-on use and proven experience with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects) to create social assets.

Ability to balance long-term planning with reactive execution.

Strong organisational skills and ability to manage multiple projects.

Confident communicator and collaborator.

What you’ll do:

Build and grow engaged audiences across a diverse roster.?

Develop and execute long-term digital strategies that extend beyond release cycles.

Use analytics and insight to understand audiences and continuously refine strategy

Identify and interpret trends, platform behaviours and cultural moments, applying them in ways that feel authentic to each artist.

Shape artist narratives across social platforms, ensuring consistency and progression over time.

Create, edit, and commission social content across formats.

Plan and implement organic posting schedules and seeding strategies.

Work with streaming platforms (e.g. Spotify for Artists) to track performance, audience behaviour, and release impact.

Work closely with product managers, artists, and creative teams to align digital activity with wider campaigns.

Manage publishing across platforms including Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and YouTube Shorts.

This is a hybrid role (Monday to Thursday in the office, Friday’s WFH) and in return this role can expect a great working environment, a competitive salary and super benefits package including private medical insurance and 28 days annual leave, plus public holidays!



Dirty Hit is passionate about encouraging the best possible and most talented people to join the team – regardless of their gender, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, religion or political beliefs.



If you like the sound of what you see we’d love to chat. Please submit your CV and a note as to why you think you’d be just who we need to see.