Digital Edition:

- We are thrilled to announce that one of the UK’s biggest recent success stories, Myles Smith, is back on the cover of Music Week.
- Smith’s debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life, is long-awaited – and we have the story on one of 2026's most exciting releases. The Luton-born singer-songwriter is joined by Extended Play Music Group’s Eric Parker, Closer Artists' Ryan Lofthouse, RCA's Glyn Aikins and Joe Iddison and WME's Craig D’Souza to lift the lid on the brand new campaign.
- Also this month, Chris Dempsey sits down for The Music Week Interview to discuss the first year of his management company, Corduroy Artists. In an exclusive interview, Dempsey reflects on steering the careers of superstars ranging from Take That to Katherine Jenkins, and gives his two cents on AI and ticket prices.
- We meet LA-based exec Rhea Pasricha Kullas, who heads up West Coast A&R for Prescription Songs and manages Steph Jones, the hitmaker behind Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso.
- Rounding off the features line-up are Music Week Women In Music Awards winner and rising hitmaker Ines Dunn, and Kasabian who – joined by Columbia president Dipesh Parmar and co-manager John Coyne – let us in on their chase for an eighth consecutive No.1 album.
- In The Big Story, AEG Presents’ Lucy Noble reveals her ambitions to host global stars and breakthrough acts at British Airways’ new ARC venue.