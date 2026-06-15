Obi Asika to head up the Malachite Group's new agency TMG talent

The Malachite Group (TMG) has launched a talent agency representing music artists and creative professionals across Africa and the global diaspora.

“The new venture is designed to bridge international markets with the rapidly expanding African entertainment ecosystem,” said a statement.

The TMG Talent Agency will be led by Obi Asika, founder of The Malachite Group. As a former co-head of United Talent Agency UK (UTA) and founder of Echo Location Talent Agency, he has decades of experience across global talent representation, music and entertainment strategy.

The TMG Talent Agency team also includes Jen Martin, former music operations manager at UTA; Josh Koram, artist booker for Afro Nation (part of The Malachite Group’s events portfolio); and Ishbel Macpherson, who takes up the role of artist booking manager.

“Built on a vision of cultural connectivity and economic opportunity, TMG’s Talent Agency will focus on elevating African and diaspora talent and creating structured pathways for global career development,” said a statement. “The agency will provide world-class representation, strategic partnerships and market access for artists and creatives seeking to grow their presence both within Africa and internationally.”

TMG will partner with established global talent agencies, acting as a strategic collaborator in the planning, coordination and execution of tours, appearances and brand activations for international artists across African markets.

“TMG leverages deep regional expertise, on-the-ground networks, cultural insight and access to funding to support artists entering these markets,” added the statement. Its services include talent representation, tour logistics and scheduling, brand partnerships, event production and market entry strategy.

South African star Tyla is confirmed as an inaugural client for TMG Talent, in partnership with global agency The Team and led by the African Creative Agency (ACA), We Make Music and Hype Management who represent the artist globally.

Asika has worked with Tyla and her team, including securing her first ever live show at Piano People in London in December 2022. Tyla also performed at Afro Nation in 2023 and returns to headline the festival in 2026 alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy and Asake.

TMG Talent will offer strategic advice across the African continent and consult on touring opportunities.

Obi Asika said: “Africa is the fastest growing and most culturally influential region in the world today and our mission is twofold. For TMG Talent to find, develop and promote African talent on a global stage and to be the trusted partner for existing talent agencies to unlock touring and financial opportunities and engage with audiences across the continent.

“We have spent the last decade working across Africa and are uniquely placed to help African talent reach the next level and support agencies to unlock the infrastructure, touring and financial possibilities within the market to allow their talent to grow their African footprint and reach new fans.”

TMG also launched the world’s first official Afrobeats charts with the BBC in the UK.

“The TMG Talent Agency is both a gateway and a catalyst and is a significant step toward a more interconnected global talent ecosystem, where African markets are not just destinations, but central hubs of innovation, creativity and influence,” added the statement.

To expand the TMG ecosystem, the company is increasing its focus on launching festivals and events in new territories, with upcoming shows across Europe and Africa to be announced.

These licensing deals follow previous Afro Nation shows in Portugal, Ghana, the USA, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, as well as Piano People events in South Africa.

PHOTO: (L-R) Josh Koram, Jen Martin, Obi Asika, and Ishbel Macpherson (credit: Luke Nugent)