O2 Silver Clef Awards reveals final recipients for next month's ceremony

Nordoff And Robbins has announced James, Franz Ferdinand and David Gray as the final recipients of this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards.

James will be awarded the Legend Award, sponsored by OVO; Franz Ferdinand will be honoured with the Best Group Award, sponsored by Legends Global; and David Gray will receive the Best Male Award, sponsored by AEG Presents.

For the first time, this year’s awards – in celebration of Nordoff And Robbins’ 50th anniversary – will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on the evening of Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards is Nordoff And Robbins’ largest annual fundraising event. Since 1976, it has raised more than £17 million for the charity.

Across five decades, funds raised from the event have played a key part in fuelling the charity’s growth from a London-based operation delivering music therapy to hundreds of people, to a nationwide organisation that supported 15,500 people through 48,000 music therapy sessions in 2025, partnering with over 300 organisations including schools, hospitals and care homes across the UK.

Legendary artists who have received O2 Silver Clef Awards and supported Nordoff And Robbins over the years include David Bowie, Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Paul McCartney, George Michael, Kylie Minogue, Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.

O2 returns as headline sponsor for 2026, its 25th year of supporting the awards.

Maria Neophytou, CEO, Nordoff And Robbins, said: “We are delighted to be honouring these three iconic UK artists at the 2026 O2 Silver Clef Awards, completing a stellar line-up of recipients in this historic 50th anniversary year. Anticipation is growing ahead of the big day at the Royal Albert Hall in July, which is set to be a real milestone for Nordoff And Robbins.

“As we celebrate 50 years of music therapy’s power to help people connect, communicate and express themselves where words fail, what better way for our supporters from across the music industry and beyond to come together and raise vital funds for a mission so close to all our hearts.”

We are delighted to be honouring these three iconic UK artists at the 2026 O2 Silver Clef Awards, completing a stellar line-up of recipients in this historic 50th anniversary year Maria Neophytou

In 2023, James celebrated their 40th anniversary and received the Icon Award at the Ivor Novello Awards in recognition of their contribution to British songwriting. In 2024 their 18th LP, Yummy, became their first ever UK No.1 studio album.

In a statement, the band said: “James has always tried to make a positive difference to people’s lives through music and love, so to be honoured by Nordoff And Robbins, a charity that shares our values, means the world to us. We’re looking forward to celebrating with everyone on 9 July.”

Franz Ferdinand’s latest album, 2025’s The Human Fear, peaked at No.3. The band toured in Australia, South and Latin America, Asia and the United States, finishing this summer in Europe.

In a statement, Franz Ferdinand said: “We're incredibly proud to receive the Best Group Award at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards along with an amazing line-up of artists who are being honoured this year. We’ve always believed in the power of music to change lives and hugely admire the support Nordoff And Robbins provides for people through music therapy.”

David Gray released his 13th album, Dear Life, in 2025, with further dates on his worldwide Past & Present Tour planned for this summer.

“To be recognised by Nordoff And Robbins with an O2 Silver Clef Award is incredibly special, especially knowing the life-changing power of their music therapy work," said David Gray. "I’m deeply honoured to be part of such a meaningful legacy and stand alongside all of the other incredible recipients.”

Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship at O2, said: “We could not be happier to celebrate the artists being honoured at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards. Every year, the event is a powerful celebration of music and the joy it brings, and each of these artists has helped shape the music we listen to for decades. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Royal Albert Hall this July as we celebrate their achievements and recognise the incredible work that Nordoff And Robbins delivers year after year.”

Previously announced artists that will receive awards on the night include Pink who will be honoured with the O2 Silver Clef Award, sponsored by O2; Melanie C who will be awarded with the Global Impact Award, sponsored by Raymond Weil; Jessie J will take home the Outstanding Achievement in Music Award, sponsored by Tysers Live; Jade will receive the Best Female Award, sponsored by Live Nation; and Rachel Chinouriri will be presented with the Best New Music Award, sponsored by Ticketmaster.

Other recipients include Lily Allen, who will be honoured with the Icon Award, sponsored by Barclays; Ludovico Einaudi who will be the recipient of the Innovation in Music Award, sponsored by Oak View Group; Max Richter will receive the Contemporary Music Award, sponsored by PPL; and Sam Fender with the Best Live Act Award, sponsored by Uber Eats Music Hall.

PHOTO: Franz Ferdinand (credit Fiona Torre)