Taylor Swift scores seventh chart-topper as Toy Story 5 song hits No.1

Taylor Swift has scored her seventh No.1 single with I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5.

Written and produced by Swift with Jack Antonoff, the song marks a return to her country roots.

I Knew It, I Knew You (EMI) opened at the summit with consumption of 52,434 units, according to the Official Charts Company. It charted ahead of the release of Toy Story 5, which opens in the UK next weekend (June 18-19).

I Knew It, I Knew You follows No.1 results for Look What You Made Me Do (2017), Anti-Hero (2022), Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (2023), Fortnight (2024), The Fate of Ophelia (2025) and Opalite (2026).

Swift has now amassed seven No.1 singles, including two in 2026 – the first international artist to do so this year so far. Harry Styles also has two chart-toppers this year with Aperture and American Girls.

The latest No.1 puts Swift level with artists including Michael Jackson, George Michael and U2 with seven chart-toppers.

I Knew It, I Knew You is the sixth of Taylor Swift’s No.1s to debut at the summit. Discounting the Post Malone collaboration on Fortnight, Swift has had five solo songs debut at No.1, equalling the record for a female artist set by Madonna in 2006 and equalled last week by Ariana Grande.

All of Swift’s No.1s except Look What You Made Me Do arrived in the 2020s, putting her equal with Ed Sheeran as the artist with most No.1s so far this decade.

In the albums chart, Niall Horan landed a third No.1 and the biggest opening week of his solo career so far with Dinner Party debuting at the summit (28,121 units).

Horan is now the second member of One Direction to secure a hat-trick of No.1 albums as a solo artist. Harry Styles has also achieved the feat with debut LP Harry Styles, Harry’s House and Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Dinner Party is also the third No.1 album this year by a member of One Direction, following Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, who charted at the summit with How Did I Get Here?, his third solo album.