Eleven weeks after the title track peaked at No.72 on the singles chart, Niall Horan’s album, Dinner Party, earns the 32-year-old Irishman from Mullingar his third No.1 long-player, debuting in pole position on consumption of 28,121 units (11,549 CDs, 8,620 vinyl albums, 5,464 cassettes, 431 digital downloads and 2,057 sales-equivalent streams).

Horan co-wrote all 12 songs on the 36-minute album, his fourth solo release, following Flicker (No.3, 2017), Heartbreak Weather (No.1, 2020) and The Show (No.1, 2023). It secures ...