Music Week Awards winners Partisan Records talk renewing Geese deal amid chart impact and BRITs win

Partisan Records triumphed in the Independent Record Company category at the Music Week Awards 2026. It’s a trophy they have held before following consecutive wins in 2020 and 2021.

Past recognition for the label follows their success with bands including Idles and Fontaines DC. This time around, it was the huge buzz around US alternative rock act Geese that contributed to their Music Week Awards triumph.

“It's just nice that they've been able to capture the hearts and minds of so many people around the world in a way that has been very organic, and we stand behind that,” said Jeff Bell, VP, head of UK at Partisan Records. “Just seeing a band that young being able to write songs with that much depth… You go to a show and you see every single person there singing every word to every song, it feels like it's captured something on another level.”

Bell described their recent Eventim Apollo show in London as “like being at an FA Cup Final”.

Geese will continue to reach even bigger audiences with a newly confirmed headline slot at End Of The Road Festival, as well as a main stage appearance at Reading & Leeds.

It follows a huge amount of buzz for the band, who won the International Group category at the BRIT Awards in February.

Geese have been able to capture the hearts and minds of so many people around the world in a way that has been very organic Jeff Bell

Geese made a breakthrough with their album Getting Killed last year, although as Bell noted it is no overnight success story.

“It has actually been the better part of a decade in the making,” he said. “I think that is part of the charm [of their success], at least for us.”

In total, Geese have released four studio albums and a series of EPs including 2023’s 4D Country. Geese: Live At Third Man Records was released earlier this year featuring a performance of songs from the current LP.

Partisan have released two previous Geese albums, as well as frontman Cameron Winter’s 2024 solo album Heavy Metal (25,455 units in the UK – Official Charts Company).

Getting Killed is almost at silver certification with 55,875 sales to date in the UK (31,853 physical copies, 22,464 sales-equivalent streams and 1,558 downloads). The album debuted and peaked at No.26 and later returned to the Top 40 amid continued demand for vinyl editions.

Bell said the band’s music has resonated with audiences globally. While they are in some ways a classic alternative rock band, the Partisan exec said their approach to songwriting is “in a way that you have never heard”.

“The thing that makes it special is it feels like it can fall apart at any moment musically but it doesn't,” he said. “I think it's this sort of controlled chaos that is speaking to a pretty chaotic world at the moment. That is the reason it’s meeting so many people where they are.”

Partisan Records has now confirmed that Geese have renewed their deal with independent label, following the run of success.

“We've just re-signed Geese for another couple of records,” Bell told Music Week. “We were in Tokyo a couple months ago, by the side of the street in Shibuya, doing a new deal. They were very, very sweet in their sentiment about what we've been able to do together and what the future looks like.”

Bell confirmed that other labels had shown an interest prior to Geese inking a new deal with Partisan.

“We're very happy to [renew the deal] and it’s a testament to the relationship we’ve had working together,” he said. “If it ain’t broke…”

As is the Partisan way, the label continues to develop new acts alongside a roster of long-established artists and legends such as PJ Harvey, Fela Kuti and Beth Orton, who releases LP The Ground Above on June 26.

Partisan has recently announced Interpol’s signing to the label. This Mirror Weighs A Ton (produced by Andrew Wyatt and mixed by Dave ), the band’s first album via Partisan, is released on August 28.

As part of a busy international touring schedule, Interpol will play All Points East Presents Outbreak on August 23 and a run of UK & Ireland arena dates in November and December, including two nights with Bloc Party at Olympic Music Arena in London (December 4-5).

Ezra Collective feel like one of this country's most important bands Jeff Bell

Partisan has another arena act with BRIT Award and Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective. Following the Top 10 albums chart success for 2024’s Dance, No One’s Watching (No.7 peak, 39,727 units to date) – an impressive result for a jazz act on an indie label – Ezra Collective will return with Here Because Of Hope on September 18. The band's new single, Only Love featuring Pa Salieu, was released last month.

Femi Koleoso, bandleader and drummer with Ezra Collective, attended the Music Week Awards with the triumphant BBC Radio 6 Music team. Koleoso joined the station this year to host The People’s Party on Fridays at 7-9pm.

“We're very excited about the new Ezra Collective record,” said Bell. “They feel like one of this country's most important bands on a number of levels, and they keep finding new ways to bring people together, which is something that we need more than ever.”

In addition, he confirmed that Idles are working on a new record at the moment.

Partisan’s roster also includes Witch Purse, Blondshell, RIP Magic and Lip Critic, who play a run of sold-out UK dates this month.

“We’ve got lots of things connected at different levels,” said Bell of the label’s line-up of artists.

Click here to read Music Week’s Ezra Collective cover feature from 2024 featuring Partisan Records.

PHOTOS: Paul Harries/Panni Renner