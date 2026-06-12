Inverted Music UK signs songwriter and producer Austin Lichtenstein to global admin deal

Boutique music publisher Inverted Music UK has signed songwriter, producer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Austin Lichtenstein to an exclusive worldwide publishing administration agreement.

Based in Los Angeles, Lichtenstein’s growing catalogue spans collaborations with a diverse range of artists including Raye, Arima Ederra, Sailorr, Mike Sabath, Mills and Julián Dysart.

In the announcement, Inverted Music said Lichtenstein has the “ability to move seamlessly across genres while maintaining a distinctive musical voice”.

Austin has built an impressive and diverse body of work while still being at a very exciting stage of his career Ethav Mojgani

"Austin’s credits already speak for themselves, spanning award-winning and critically acclaimed projects, but what excites us most is the breadth of his artistry and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Ethav Mojgani, director of Inverted Music UK. “Austin has built an impressive and diverse body of work while still being at a very exciting stage of his career.

“We're delighted to welcome him to the Inverted Music family and look forward to supporting him globally as he continues to create impactful music.”

Inverted Music UK has been expanding its catalogue of songwriters, producers and artists with a series of deals.