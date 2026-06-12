BBC One to screen Madonna special with Graham Norton at Koko

Graham Norton is to present a world exclusive special with Madonna for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The interview was recorded at Koko in Camden – the stage that hosted Madonna’s first ever UK show in 1983 as well as the launch of her 2005 album, Confessions On A Dance Floor. Confessions II will be released on July 3

Madonna & Graham will be broadcast on BBC One on Friday, June 26 at 10.40pm and on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday, July 4, 6-8pm. Both programmes will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds for 30 days after transmission.

During the interview, Madonna looks back on her early days in New York, reflects on her enduring relationship with the UK, discusses her most recent performance at Coachella, and more.

The programme also features special guests, including an appearance from Madonna’s long-time collaborator Stuart Price. Madonna and Price share the stories, inspirations and creative process behind Confessions II.

“As a lifelong fan it is always a thrill to interview Madonna, but to meet her on the dance floor where she first performed in London over thirty years ago felt incredibly special,” said Graham Norton. “She remains a legendary pop icon who is still doing what she does best – getting people up to dance!”

Madonna is such an inimitable artist and Graham a master of the art of chat Jonathan Rothery

Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC popular music TV, said: “Some commissioning decisions take a while to ponder, and some are a no-brainer. The opportunity for us to look in on an in-depth conversation between Madonna and Graham is definitely the latter. Madonna is such an inimitable artist and Graham a master of the art of chat. We are delighted to be working alongside So Television to bring this world exclusive interview to audiences on BBC One.”

Madonna & Graham is a So Television production, produced by Andy Rowe with executive producers Graham Stuart and Jon Magnusson.

The programme was commissioned by Jonathan Rothery, head of popular music TV, BBC. The commissioning editor for BBC popular music TV is Rachel Davies.

The Madonna show follows BBC specials with Cher, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Michael Bublé, Sam Smith and Adele.

PHOTO: Ricardo Gomes