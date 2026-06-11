UMG expands Def Jam Recordings' global reach with North Africa division in Morocco

Universal Music Morocco & North Africa has announced the launch of Def Jam Recordings North Africa.

The iconic hip-hop label will be headquartered in Casablanca, Morocco, and will cover the entire Maghreb region.

The opening further expands Def Jam’s global footprint and strengthens UMG’s position in the fast-growing MENA region. The latest IFPI data shows that the MENA region recorded revenue growth of 15.2% in 2025, making it the second fastest growing region globally.

On the evening of June 10, Def Jam Recordings North Africa officially debuted at a launch event in Casablanca. The event drew attendance from industry insiders, artists, songwriters, and cultural leaders from across the region.

The label announced that its initial focus will be on a collaboration with recently signed artist Najm, as well as newcomers SHR and Aujiss. At the event, the label also highlighted active partnerships with leading Moroccan producers Oldygothesound, Bayadis and Nouvo.

Founded in 1984, Def Jam Recordings has been at the cutting edge of hip-hop culture for more than four decades.

The North Africa opening follows launches for the iconic Def Jam label in Sub-Saharan Africa, South East Asia, Europe, and most recently, in Chengdu, China.

The latest Def Jam Recordings launch will tap into the growing music market in the region.

This is an important strategic step for a region we’ve long believed has incredible artistic talent Adam Granite

“Def Jam North Africa will identify and elevate talent from the region’s thriving underground scene, with a focus on artist development, strategic collaborations, and access to international opportunities from the Universal Music Group and Def Jam global network,” said a statement. “The opening further demonstrates a continuation of UMG’s strategy to leverage its world-leading IP and continue investing in high-potential markets.”

UMG first established an on-the-ground presence in North Africa with the opening of UM Morocco in 2019. The operations have continued to grow, with the addition of further expertise including the launch of a full artist and label services business in 2022.

UMG said artists from the roster across rap, hip-hop and pop have dominated the Moroccan charts, broken local streaming records and consistently performed well across the wider North Africa region. Meanwhile, a new generation of talent has emerged through collaborations, viral hits and rapidly expanding fanbases.

North Africa is home to an incredible wave of creativity and talent, and this launch creates a platform for those voices to be heard, celebrated and amplified on a global stage Tunji Balogun

“Building on this momentum, the Def Jam label launch marks the next milestone for UMG as it continues to strengthen its presence in the region,” added the statement.

Adam Granite, executive vice president, market development, Universal Music Group, said: “This is an important strategic step for a region we’ve long believed has incredible artistic talent. We were the first major music label to open an office in Morocco, and with the launch of Def Jam North Africa, we’re once again demonstrating both our faith in local artists and local talent, and UMG’s desire to keep investing in high-potential markets.”

Tunji Balogun, chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings, said: “Def Jam has always been built on powerful storytelling, artists bringing the energy and culture of their communities to the world. North Africa is home to an incredible wave of creativity and talent, and this launch creates a platform for those voices to be heard, celebrated and amplified on a global stage. We’re excited to help share these stories with the world.”

Partrick Boulos, CEO, Universal Music Group MENA, said: “This marks a new chapter for our business in the region. We have been at the forefront of the musical revolution in North Africa, with numerous local artists starting to see success both at home and, notably, across Europe, and with this launch of one of the most iconic labels in all of music, it can only help accelerate this phenomenon. Hip-hop has a new home in North Africa!”

Sylvain Mahy, managing director, Universal Music Group Morocco & North Africa said: “Def Jam North Africa is the natural and logical next step to pursue our successful regional growth. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to artists in developing and evolving the music ecosystem.”