With 3m global ticket sales in 2026, The Weeknd launches Europe and UK stadium tour in Manchester

The Weeknd has kicked off the 2026 Europe and UK leg of his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour with a sold-out performance at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The Manchester show was attended by 43,000 fans. According to promoter Live Nation, The Weeknd has sold more than three million tickets globally in 2026 and earned over $400 million.

The Europe and UK leg continues tonight (June 12) with a second sold-out show in Manchester. The tour then heads to Copenhagen, Munich, Lille, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London, and more, with multi-night runs in nearly every market. Highlights include four nights at Stade de France and a five-night stand at Wembley Stadium.

The production features a brand new gold statue designed by Hajime Sorayama, golden ruins, rings suspended across the stage, lasers, flames, and more.

The setlist showcased tracks from Hurry Up Tomorrow, including Cry For Me and Sao Paulo, alongside hits from across The Weeknd’s catalogur, including Starboy, Can’t Feel My Face, Blinding Lights, and more.

The Europe and UK run marks the second time the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour has crossed the region, following its sold-out 2023 leg. The record-breaking tour surpassed $1 billion in global gross last year following the addition of 2026 dates across Europe, the UK, and Latin America.

With more than 7.5 million tickets sold across 153 shows, it is the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist. Since launching in 2022, the tour has visited North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America and Australia, returning for second runs in every territory except Australia.

The Weeknd recently announced the final leg of the tour will take place in Asia this autumn with stops in Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur. Originally announced with 11 stadium dates, the Asia run has expanded to 17 shows due to overwhelming demand, with additional dates added in Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

As part of the After Hours Til Dawn 2026 Tour, The Weeknd is partnering with Global Citizen to raise funds to provide access to quality education for children around the world through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

He will also continue to partner with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide funds to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organisation’s response to the global hunger crisis. For the UK leg, £1 from each ticket sold will be donated to these two organisations.

PHOTOS: Hyghly Alleyne