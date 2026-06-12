Tay story: Taylor Swift swoops to score the seventh No.1 single of her career, and second of the year with I Knew It, I Knew You (IKIIKY).

Taken from the upcoming Toy Story 5 soundtrack, the track racks up first week consumption of 52,434 units (5,084 CDs, 4,372 digital downloads and 42,978 sales-equivalent streams), and follows earlier Swift chart-toppers Look What You Made Me Do (2017), Anti-Hero (2022), Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (2023), Fortnight (feat. Post Malone, 2024), ...