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Charts analysis: Taylor Swift scores second No.1 of 2026 with I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 12th 2026 at 5:50PM

Tay story: Taylor Swift swoops to score the seventh No.1 single of her career, and second of the year with I Knew It, I Knew You (IKIIKY).

Taken from the upcoming Toy Story 5 soundtrack, the track racks up first week consumption of 52,434 units (5,084 CDs, 4,372 digital downloads and 42,978 sales-equivalent streams), and follows earlier Swift chart-toppers Look What You Made Me Do (2017), Anti-Hero (2022), Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (2023), Fortnight (feat. Post Malone, 2024), ...

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