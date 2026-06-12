Tony Iommi, Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and Nadia Khan recognised in King's Birthday Honours

Artists, broadcasters and music industry figures have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Rock is well represented with an OBE for Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and an MBE for Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

Iommi is honoured for services to music and charity. The MBE has been announced a year on from Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning farewell show at Villa Park. Legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne died, aged 76, a few weeks after the performance.

Phantom Management’s Rod Smallwood has managed Iron Maiden since the beginning of their recording career in the late 1970s. He is recognised for services to music and charity, as the founder of Truants Foundation.

As well as five UK No.1 albums and almost 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, the metal legends have been one of Britain’s most successful touring acts. Iron Maiden are currently on their Run For Your Lives world tour, which has been celebrating their 50th anniversary since their formation.

Rod Smallwood – who has managed the band over the years alongside Phantom’s Andy Taylor and Dave Shack – has urged fans attending the shows keep their phones in their pockets and enjoy the show “in the moment”.

Smallwood and Taylor were jointly honoured with Music Week's special award The Strat in 2003.

Earlier this year, Smallwood joined Iron Maiden and the team for the premiere of the Burning Ambition documentary in London.

Iron Maiden's 2026 Burning Ambition premiere: (L-R) Rod Smallwood, Ben Smallwood, guest, Dom Freeman, Dave Murray, Nicko McBrain, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Malcolm Venville, Niels Swinkels, EVP & MD, Universal Pictures International, Andy Taylor, Dave Shack and Emma Feast (credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The King’s Birthday Honours also recognised former AIM chair and EarthPercent chair/Women In CTRL founder & CEO Nadia Khan, who receives an MBE for services to women in the music industry.

Artist and broadcaster Cerys Matthews is awarded an OBE for services to music.

Carl Cox receives an OBE, while fellow DJ and broadcaster Judge Jules is recognised with an MBE for services to music, entertainment law and young people.

Jean-Paul Maunick, longtime band leader of acid jazz group Incognito, is awarded an MBE.

Film composer Patrick Doyle is awarded the CBE.

MAIN IMAGE: Tony Iommi (credit: Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)