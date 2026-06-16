BPI to support export opportunities with trade missions to Japan and Australia

Music industry trade missions are heading to Japan and Australia in August.

The trade missions exploring business opportunities in two of the world’s largest music economies are organised by the BPI, Department for Business and Trade and regional partners.

A UK music industry trade mission to Japan will be taking place from August 13-20, 2026, with applications now being accepted.

Music Tech Japan and Creative Man are partnering on the mission, which will take place in Tokyo. The event will include delegates attending the Summer Sonic Festival. There will also be a reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo for delegates and invited Industry guests.

According to the IFPI’s latest Global Music Report, Japan was the second-biggest music market globally with revenues up by 8.9% in 2025. Japan is the world’s largest physical music market.

“The mission will act as a catalyst for collaboration, exploration and expansion of the British music industry in Japan,” said a statement. It will include a programme of education, networking, B2B meetings, music company site visits and other music related activities.

Artists, managers, promoters, record labels, music publishers, digital distribution companies, festival bookers/directors/organisers and promoters, covering all genres of music are being invited to participate, and the mission organisers will be tailoring certain aspects of the programme to suit all delegates.

Mission registration is £200 per delegate including access to the Summer Sonic Festival. All travel, accommodation and other costs will need to be covered,

The application form for the Japan mission can be downloaded here.

The deadline for applications is July 6, 2026.

The mission will act as a catalyst for collaboration, exploration and expansion of the British music industry in Japan BPI

A trade mission to Australia will then take place from August 28 to September 5, 2026, with applications now being accepted.

The Australia trade mission will take place in Brisbane and the Gold Coast. The event will include delegates attending the Bigsound Conference in Brisbane with an additional opportunity to connect with the Australian Music Industry in the Gold Coast.

According to the IFPI’s latest Global Music Report, recorded music revenues in Australasia reached $623m and grew by 1.5% in 2025. Australia grew revenues by 1.2% in the same period with New Zealand also growing by 3%. The BPI’s own data shows Australia is the fourth largest export market for UK recorded music globally.

Hosted by Invest Gold Coast, the Gold Coast part of the programme will showcase the city's Music Plan, investment in live music infrastructure, export development initiatives and growing reputation as a destination for music business, touring and creative industry collaboration. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, venues, artists and businesses while exploring future trade, partnership and market development opportunities.

Mission registration is again £200 per delegate including access to the Bigsound Festival, but all travel, accommodation and other costs will need to be covered.

The application form for the Australia mission can be downloaded here.

The deadline for applications is July 8, 2026.