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Can Olivia Rodrigo score second Official Charts double?

Charlotte Krol

by Charlotte Krol
Wednesday, Jun 17th 2026 at 5:45PM

Olivia Rodrigo looks set for chart double this week with her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, and latest single, Stupid Song. 

The pop star’s third album is currently at No.1 with 85,548 sales, according to the second Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash of the week. At No.2 is Michael Jackson’s compilation LP, The Essential (14,321 sales). Embrace are on course for their highest charting album since their 2006 No.1, This New ...

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