Junior Social Producer

CORD is the engine that connects brands, artists, and creators into movements people choose to join. We sit at the intersection of social distribution, music, fashion, and culture - running campaigns for Nike, BAPE, Red Bull, Kendrick Lamar, and Doechii that audiences actively seek out, share, and identify with.
What’s driven our growth is strong creative judgement, proximity to culture, and a grounded understanding of how platforms actually work - paired with systems that let that judgement travel further.
THE ROLE
We’re looking for a Social Producer to join the team and own the creation and execution of short-form social content across client campaigns and CORD’s own platforms. You’ll edit fast, think culturally, and turn briefs into content people actually want to watch and share. You’ll work across client briefs and CORD originals - editing short-form video, managing the CORD WhatsApp community, supporting larger productions, and feeding ideas into the creative process. You need to be across trends before they peak and comfortable operating across music, sport, film, and culture.
WHAT YOU’LL OWN
CORD Platforms and Community
- Create original content for CORD’s own social channels across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube
- Day-to-day management of the CORD WhatsApp community - driving conversation, driving sign ups to the community and getting the best talent in there, and nurturing that.
- Stay ahead of trends, viral moments, and platform algorithm changes - bring culturally relevant ideas before they peak
- Share performance updates with colleagues and the wider team
- Day-to-day project management of a mentoring programme for aspiring content creators, including leading sessions and mentoring participants
Social Media management
- Developing content ideas for artists & brands CORD supports, thinking creatively about what will connect with their audience
- Organising and maintaining content calendars for artist/brand social accounts
- Regular check-ins with client to align on direction, approvals and priorities
- Scheduling posts and ensuring content goes out on time
- Keeping calendars and internal systems up to date so the team has visibility
Production Support
- Support the Production team on larger shoots and productions as required
- Contribute to creative ideation for both CORD originals and client briefs
YOU’RE RIGHT FOR THIS IF
- You have strong experience editing for TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts and know what makes content stop the scroll
- You have a deep understanding of black & pop music culture in both the UK and US
- You’re proficient in Adobe Premiere Pro, CapCut, or similar tools and can turn around content at pace
- You have a genuine creative voice and a strong sense of social-first storytelling
- You’re detail-oriented under pressure and can manage multiple briefs without quality dropping
- You’re willing to develop new technical skills and grow with the role
- You can work with people - mentoring, running sessions, and holding yourself accountably in a team environment
DETAILS
Contract: Permanent
Start Date: ASAP
Location: 4 days in-office (Brick Lane, Shoreditch), 1 days remote
Salary: £30K P/A
Reports to: Head of Operations