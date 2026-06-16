Serenade makes key appointments as it expands range of tools for artists

Serenade has expanded its product offering with the addition of smart events and wallet pass tools.

The smart formats partner for the music industry has also expanded its UK-based team with the appointment of Zoe Warshaw as senior partnerships & marketing manager, and the promotion of Matt Drayton to head of strategic partnerships.

The company’s chart-eligible smart format products have helped to boost a range of artists to chart success.

“With the introduction of smart events, Serenade harnesses the ethos of connecting more fans to a wider range of experiences and related content, extending it to conferences, festivals and other activations,” said a statement. Its wallet pass further connects live and physical products with digital experiences.

Among Serenade’s initial smart events partnerships, Liverpool Sound City utilised smart stickers on delegate lanyards that created a live channel throughout the 2026 conference, including live updates, short-form video clips from conference talks, exclusive discounts and promotional offers from sponsors and partners.

Serenade has also enhanced VIP experiences on Diversity and Take That tours, with smart stickers on tickets that turn physical keepsakes into live digital channels for fans, delivering behind-the-scenes content, personal messages and real-time updates.

Zoe brings a rich wealth of industry experience to expertly meet increasing demand from UK and European artists, managers and labels seeking a more creative way to support chart campaigns, deepen fan engagement and enhance live moments Germán Rodrigo

The wallet pass can be saved to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, adding another layer of engagement by enabling direct fan notifications and providing artist teams with data and behavioural insights. It can be used alongside Serenade smart events and formats to support announcements around new singles, drops, tour dates and other exclusives.

Zoe Warshaw is tasked with nurturing artist, management and label partnerships across the UK and Europe. Warshaw has more than a decade of experience spanning major and independent label partnerships, having previously worked at The Orchard, AWAL and RCA on campaigns for artists including Jack White, Lewis Capaldi and Sugababes.

Her appointment follows No.1 campaigns with smart formats, including Maisie Peters with a smart pin badge.

Germán Rodrigo, general manager at Serenade and Vinyl.com, said: “Continuing a successful period of evolution at Serenade, Zoe brings a rich wealth of industry experience to expertly meet increasing demand from UK and European artists, managers and labels seeking a more creative way to support chart campaigns, deepen fan engagement and enhance live moments through our choice of smart products for multiple music experiences.

“Central to building the partnerships function to this point, Matt’s broadened global role gives us a stronger bridge across Serenade, Vinyl.com and Vampr as we look for more opportunities to support artists and their teams across the wider Vinyl Group.”

In 2026, Serenade has also worked with artists including Basement, Crystal Tides, Girli, Holly Humberstone, James Blake, Leigh-Anne, Melanie C, Skindred, Take That, Tom Misch, Zayn, and more.

Serenade’s one-tap lanyards were nominated in the Music Consumer Innovation category at the Music Week Awards.