Mubi to exclusively stream new Pulp film What Do You Do For An Encore?

Global distributor, streaming service and production company Mubi will release a new Pulp film exclusively on its platform this autumn.

Garth Jennings’ Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore? combines film of their biggest ever arena shows at The O2 in June 2025 with archive footage, in order to chart their career over four decades.

It follows the chart-topping success of comeback album More (Rough Trade), which has amassed consumption to date of 67,585 units, according to the Official Charts Company.

The film is narrated by Pulp’s frontman, Jarvis Cocker, and features 20 songs from across their catalogue.

Accompanying album Live! will be released on August 28, which coincides with Pulp’s sold-out show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park. The album will be available on double vinyl, double CD and via digital streaming services.

Pulp: What Do You Do For An Encore? is a Mubi Production directed by Garth Jennings and edited by Barney Pilling (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris).

The film is produced by Octavia Peissel (Asteroid City, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar) for Opal Films, Danny Gabai and Amy Rattray for Vice Studios, and Paul Dugdale. Executive producers are Stuart Goldstein, Tom Healy and Rosie Taylor (Vice Studios); Harper Simon and Mark Sainsbury; Jarvis Cocker and Jeannette Lee.

PHOTO: Joseph Lynn