Robbie Williams changes up management and agency representation with switch to ATC and WME

Robbie Williams has made some big changes to his artist team.

A longtime client of ie:Music, the UK superstar has made the move to ATC Management.

Following his move to ATC, Williams has also signed with WME for worldwide agency representation. He was previously with X-ray Touring agent Ian Huffam for 28 years, as well as CAA in the US.

In a statement, ATC Management said: “It is a privilege to be working with one of the UK’s most enduring and iconic musical talents. Robbie has a huge year ahead, playing a series of major European festivals before headlining arenas and stadiums across South America, Australia and New Zealand. He is a true global star and we look forward to supporting the next exciting phase of his career.”

ATC’s existing management clients include Nick Cave, Radiohead, PJ Harvey, The Smile, Sleaford Mods, Johnny Marr and The Hives.

It is a privilege to be working with one of the UK’s most enduring and iconic musical talents ATC Management

ATC Music Group is headquartered in London, with offices in Los Angeles, New York and in Europe.

Williams is one of the most successful music artists in the world with 90 million album sales worldwide, six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history and a record-breaking 16 UK No.1 albums. His most recent chart-topper was Britpop earlier this year.

He has a record 18 BRIT Awards, eight German Echo Awards, three MTV European Music Awards and two Grammy nominations. Williams won the PRS For Music Icon Award at The Ivors 2025 – his fifth Ivor Novello Award.

In June 2025, Williams was announced as the Official FIFA Music Ambassador – co-writing and recording the first ever Official FIFA anthem, Desire. The track will be played at all future FIFA tournaments, including the current FIFA World Cup 26.

PHOTO: Jason Hetherington