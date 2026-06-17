Warner Music India forms strategic partnership with SVF Entertainment

Warner Music India has unveiled a strategic partnership with SVF Entertainment.

The move marks the major’s expansion into the Bengali music market and further strengthens its regional music strategy in India.

“The alliance pairs Warner Music's global network with one of Eastern India's most influential entertainment companies to accelerate the growth of Bengali music and create new opportunities for artists, soundtracks and repertoire to reach audiences across India and around the world,” said a statement.

SVF Entertainment has played a key role in shaping Bengali popular culture for over three decades across film, television, music and digital content. The company has produced more than 180-plus Bengali films, distributed over 1,400 films across multiple languages and built one of the region's most significant music catalogues.

Beyond film soundtracks, the label SVF Music champions original independent music, live concerts, and cross-border musical experiences.

Warner Music has already established a strong presence in South Indian, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri music through strategic investments and partnerships.

This is a landmark moment for Bengali music and a major step in our mission to take India's regional music to the global stage Jay Mehta

“The partnership represents a major milestone in Warner Music India's ongoing mission to scale India’s rich regional music ecosystems,” added the statement.

Jay Mehta (pictured), managing director, Recorded Music and Publishing, India and SAARC, said: “Some of India's most enduring cultural movements have emerged from Bengal, and its music continues to inspire generations across borders. SVF has been instrumental in building that legacy, making it the ideal partner as we cement our commitment to regional music in India.

“Through this partnership, we’re strengthening our presence in Eastern India, and creating a pathway for Bengali artists, soundtracks, and stories to reach listeners worldwide. This is a landmark moment for Bengali music and a major step in our mission to take India's regional music to the global stage.”

Mahendra Soni, co-founder & director, SVF Entertainment, said: “For three decades, SVF has been committed to building platforms for Bengali artists, music and storytelling. As audiences increasingly discover regional music beyond linguistic and geographic boundaries, this partnership with Warner Music India gives us an opportunity to take Bengali music to a much wider audience. Together, we can create new opportunities for our artists and repertoire while continuing to support the creative community behind them."