SoundCloud names RepostExchange as first community promotion partner for artists on the platform

SoundCloud has named RepostExchange as its first community promotion partner, exclusively for artists on the platform.

“The partnership will establish RepostExchange as a safe and trusted tool for artists to grow their audiences,” said a statement.

RepostExchange is a free-to-use platform where independent artists, DJs, producers, labels and promotion channels can connect and interact. When an artist reposts a track through RepostExchange, it goes out to their real SoundCloud followers.

Creators earn credits by engaging with other artists’ tracks, providing feedback, and choosing to share music with their own followers. Those credits can then be spent to have their own music promoted across the community and wider SoundCloud ecosystem.

As a SoundCloud Partner, RepostExchange will gain access to SoundCloud’s Partner API, in order to build integrations and tools for its community.

Joint initiatives underway including new creator tools that will enhance the platform experience in the coming months. The partnership will also introduce co-hosted remix competitions and content features designed to give artists exposure to new audiences and SoundCloud’s editorial team.

Additionally, RepostExchange members will benefit from preferential rates on SoundCloud plans and early access to test new features.

“The partnership positions RepostExchange as a complement to SoundCloud’s algorithmic discovery tools, providing a model for human-to-human amplification at the moment an artist needs it most,” added the statement.

With the deeper integrations this partnership unlocks, we are excited to roll out even more powerful tools to help artists break through Ed Worboys

Jordan Pettinato, senior director of business development at SoundCloud, said: “By combining SoundCloud's global reach and discovery ecosystem with RepostExchange's trusted, peer-to-peer network, we're giving independent SoundCloud artists new ways to connect, collaborate, and amplify their music through real community support. This partnership solidifies our shared commitment to supporting creators in building meaningful audiences and sustainable momentum at every stage of their careers.”

The RepostExchange platform currently hosts a global community of over half a million registered artists, labels and SoundCloud channels, with reposts via the platform reaching up to 30 million people every day. More than 50,000 of these interactions happen daily with active communities in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, London, Berlin, Johannesburg and Sydney.

RepostExchange said this community-led approach has a track record of helping new artists gain traction, citing examples such as rising dubstep producer Capochino, who increased followers by 140% in a year.

Ed Worboys, CEO and co-founder of RepostExchange, said: “To be named SoundCloud’s first official community promotion partner is a massive milestone for RepostExchange, but the credit belongs to our users. More than half a million creators have proven that actively supporting each other's music is a highly effective way to grow your audience. With the deeper integrations this partnership unlocks, we are excited to roll out even more powerful tools to help artists break through.”