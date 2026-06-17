Mykaell Riley awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours

Professor Mykaell Riley has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The academic, producer and founding member of the Grammy‑winning reggae band, Steel Pulse, has received an MBE for his outstanding services to research and education around Black British Music.

Riley, the first professor of Black British music in the UK, has spent more than four decades shaping the sound, study and understanding of Black British music.

As Director of the Black Music Research Unit (BMRU) at the University of Westminster, Riley has led landmark research projects that have reshaped national conversations about Black British cultural history.

In 2024, he curated the Beyond the Bassline: 500 Years of Black British Music at the British Library, the first major exhibition of its kind.

Most recently, Riley contributed to the UK Music Black Music Means Business Report. Riley is currently principal investigator on the AHRC-funded Equalize project, in collaboration with music charity Young Sounds, to research access to electronic and Black music in schools, with a focus on influencing government policy to diversify music curriculums across the country.

Professor Riley’s contribution to British music and to the study of Black British cultural history is unparalleled Dr Lucy Harrison

Alongside his research leadership, Riley has played a central role in developing one of the UK’s most innovative music degree programmes at University of Westminster, which recently marked the 30th anniversary of its Music BA Honours course.

Additionally, Riley is known for creating Britain’s first Black pop string section, the Reggae Philharmonic Orchestra, and his work as a writer and producer includes No.1 hits for Mark Morrison, East 17 and Soul II Soul.

Riley said: “From Steel Pulse to the Palace – who would have thought the Prince’s Trust sponsorship of the Reggae Philharmonic Orchestra in the early ’90s, followed by the Prince’s Trust event at our University of Westminster Harrow campus in 2004 with the then Prince Charles attending, alongside Jay‑Z, Russell Simmons and Reverend Run, meant I was on this trajectory before even realising it.”

Dr Lucy Harrison, assistant head of school of arts (head of music), University of Westminster, added: “Professor Riley’s contribution to British music and to the study of Black British cultural history is unparalleled. His leadership, research and mentorship have shaped generations of artists, scholars and industry professionals.

"We’re so thrilled for Mykaell and the recognition that he has received through this honour. The work of the BMRU, through his strategic leadership, has been game changing! We’re so pleased that Mykaell has received this recognition and that our students continue to learn from his expertise!”