Work across some of the biggest names in music, and culture, executing campaigns from brief to delivery. You'll coordinate creator activations, manage timelines, and be embedded in the day-to-day of CORD's client work.
Lead campaigns across a live portfolio of artist and brand work, from strategy and planning through to delivery. You’ll own the campaign relationship with clients, manage and develop the Campaign Executive team beneath you, and be the person who sets the standard for how CORD’s work is planned, executed, and reported.
THE ROLE
We’re looking for a Campaign Manager to take ownership of CORD’s campaign output across a portfolio of artist and brand clients. You’ll work on strategy and execution: managing the client relationship, and directing the Campaign Executive to deliver against it. You’ll be the person who builds the plan, holds the quality bar, and ensures every campaign lands the way it was sold.
You'll work with the Campaign Managers in CORD’s Creator Partnerships team. You'll be embedded in a live, fast-moving environment from day one, with real ownership and clear deliverables from the start.
WHAT YOU’LL OWN
Campaign Strategy and Delivery
- Build and own the creator marketing campaign plan for each project from brief through to settlement
- Set campaign milestones, posting windows, and internal deadlines, and hold the team to them
- Review and approve all creative assets, drafts, and deliverables before they reach the client
- Manage and direct the Campaign Executive on day-to-day execution, ensuring nothing slips
- Oversee creator and talent relationships across the campaign, stepping in when escalation is needed
Client Management
- Own the client relationship end-to-end, from kick-off through to post-campaign review
- Lead client calls, circulate action points within 24 hours, and ensure sign-offs are secured without delay
- Manage client updates proactively: weekly status, performance flags, and ad-hoc communications as campaigns require
- Respond to all client communications within a timely manner
Creative and Strategic Contribution
- Build campaign plans that connect brief, insight, talent strategy, and platform behaviour into a coherent whole
- Lead brainstorms and bring creative direction to campaign concepts and content angles
- Source and manage external teams where required: press, radio, brand agencies, and specialist partners
- Contribute to pitch decks and new business development alongside the leadership team
- Bring at least two relevant cultural or platform insights into the team each week: new formats, sounds, creators, and trends
Budgets and Commercial Oversight
- Own campaign budgets: build them, track them, and flag variances before they become problems
- Negotiate creator and partner fees; set rate bands and brief the Campaign Executive accordingly
- Maintain full awareness of cost-per-deliverable and the commercial context of every project
- Ensure that all campaigns are billed correctly within an appropriate time frame.
Systems and Reporting
- Ensure Notion campaign pages, trackers, and shared systems are kept to standard by the Campaign Executive
- Review weekly reporting data and present performance summaries to clients and the internal team
- Surface performance flags proactively: underperforming posts, viral moments, sentiment shifts. Not on request
- Sign off on all asset and approval filing within agreed timelines
SCOPE
You own:
- Campaign strategy, planning, and client relationship management
- Creative direction and quality control across all deliverables
- Fee negotiation and budget ownership
- Management and direction of the Campaign Executive
- New business pitching and client onboarding
- External partner and agency relationships
You don’t own:
- Day-to-day tracker and system upkeep (Campaign Executive)
- Creator outreach and draft chasing (Campaign Executive)
- Client escalations at Senior Level
YOU’RE RIGHT FOR THIS IF
- You’ve managed campaigns end-to-end at an agency and know what excellent delivery looks like across music, culture, or brand work
- You’re a confident client manager: clear, calm, and in control even when a campaign is moving fast
- You stay close to culture: you know what’s moving on TikTok, who’s popping in music, and where platforms are heading
- You can hold multiple campaigns simultaneously without things slipping, and without needing to be chased
- You lead people well: you give clear direction, develop the people around you, and hold a high bar without micromanaging
- You bring creative thinking to briefs, not just project management
- You flag problems early and come with solutions, not just updates
Benefits
- 28 days total annual leave (including bank holidays)
- Private health and dental care
- Subsidised gym membership
- £1,500 annual development fund for conferences, courses, or tools tailored to your growth
- Monthly team socials
- Quarterly team getaways
DETAILS
Contract: Full Time Employee
Start Date: ASAP
Salary: £35-40k
Location: Brick Lane, Shoreditch. Attendance in person 4 days a week.
Hours: Core hours 09:00–18:00, Monday to Friday
Contact: Head of Operations