ASCAP honours UK talent including Clementine Douglas, FLO, Roger Daltrey and Idris Elba

ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) has honoured the achievements of its UK songwriters and composers during its annual London awards.

“The awards once again highlight the extraordinary influence of UK songwriters and composers across the global entertainment industry, from chart-topping songs and dance anthems to some of the year’s most celebrated films and television productions,” said a statement.

During the ASCAP London ceremony, The Who’s Sir Roger Daltrey was presented with the ASCAP Founders Award. He joins ASCAP Founders Award recipients include Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Jeff Lynne, Diane Warren, Quincy Jones and more.

DJ and rapper Sir Idris Elba won the ASCAP Creative Voice trophy. He joins a list of previous recipients including Questlove, Wyclef Jean, Laufey and more.

British R&B trio FLO were the recipients of the ASCAP Vanguard Award, which has previously gone to Dua Lipa, Victoria Monét and St. Vincent.

Additional honours presented include songwriters Lola Young and Conor Dickinson, who receive ASCAP’s Song Of The Year award for Messy.

Songwriter Clementine Douglas (pictured) was recognised for Top Hot Dance/Electronic Song of the Year for Blessings, the collaboration with Calvin Harris. It follows the track’s widespread international success and continued dominance among dance music audiences worldwide.

Paul Williams, ASCAP chairman of the board and president, said: “Roger’s cultural impact is legendary. His extraordinary music career has been defined by his unstoppable energy, passion, authenticity and a voice that has shaped the sound of rock and roll. He is undoubtedly one of rock’s most influential icons.”

Sir Roger Daltrey, Paul Williams and Sir Idris Elba

He added: “Idris Elba has inspired audiences around the world through his acclaimed portrayals as an actor and his dynamic artistry as both a rapper and DJ, but his impact reaches beyond entertainment through his advocacy and philanthropic work.

“We are delighted to celebrate both Roger and Idris with two of our highest ASCAP honours for their remarkable talent, global influence and philanthropic visions.”

ASCAP also celebrated a number of winning songs across the Hot 100 and dance categories. Budgie, John McGeoch, Siouxsie Sioux and Steven Severin of Siouxsie And The Banshees were recognised for the global success of Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra (incorporating elements of 1981’s Spellbound), while Matt Zara received a Winning Hot 100 Song award for Teddy Swims’s Bad Dreams.

In the dance and electronic music category, Skepta earned recognition for Victory Lap, Sam Gellaitry was honoured for Assumptions, and Florence Welch received a Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song award for her contributions to the hit Morgan Seatree remix of Say My Name.

In film, Daniel Pemberton was recognised with Top Box Office Film Of The Year for The Bad Guys 2. Pemberton was also honoured for his work on Materialists and received a Top Streaming Film award for Deep Cover.

Among the film composers celebrated were Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another, Dario Marianelli for Paddington in Peru, and John Lunn for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. ASCAP also recognised the music of Young Fathers for their contribution to 28 Years Later.

Paul Leonard-Morgan received Top Network Series for Watson, while Arthur Sharpe was recognised with Top Streaming Series for Prime Target.

Mat Davidson earned a Top Streaming Series award for Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, while Aaron May was honoured for his work on the critically acclaimed Adolescence. Additional recognition in the streaming film category went to Chris Benstead for Fountain Of Youth.