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Music Week x Girls I Rate presents: Mentor Me - Savannah Jada

Charlotte Krol

by Charlotte Krol
Monday, Jun 15th 2026 at 7:55PM

London and LA-based songwriter Savannah Jada has been a driving force behind some of the most prominent R&B and Afrobeats tracks of the last few years. She began her songwriting journey in late 2019, working alongside artists such as Fleur East and Ragz Originale, before landing her first Official Afrobeats Charts No.1 in 2021 with Bounce by S1mba featuring Tion Wayne and Stay Flee Get Lizzy. Since then, she has written with the likes of J Hus, MNEK and FLO ...

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