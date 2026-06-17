Global plans for David Bowie: You're Not Alone as it extends Lightroom run and heads to Manchester

The hit immersive show David Bowie: You’re Not Alone will extend its run at London’s Lightroom, with the production also opening in Manchester.

The show, produced by Lightroom and designed by 59, A Journey Studio, brings together extensive footage of performances and appearances, narrated by David Bowie himself through archive interviews, to create an immersive experience exploring his life and work.

Speaking last night (June 16) at an industry event hosted by Warner Music’s majority investor and Lightroom backer Access Industries, Lightroom CEO Richard Slaney said that there were ambitions to expand the Bowie show globally with further performances.

The London Lightroom show will extend from its original closing date October 10 to run in evenings through the rest of 2026, with a full week of shows planned from January 5-10 to mark what would have been David Bowie’s 80th birthday (January 8).

David Bowie: You’re Not Alone will also be opening in Manchester in December at Aviva Studios’ Warehouse space from December 8 to January 10.

Richard Slaney, Lightroom chief executive, said: “The response to David Bowie: You’re Not Alone has been phenomenal and we’re delighted to be able to extend the run in London and see it open in Manchester. The show offers the chance to feel the excitement of those groundbreaking performances, and get inside the mind of one of the greats.”

David Bowie: You’re Not Alone, produced by Lightroom and designed by 59, A Journey Studio, was written and directed by 59’s Mark Grimmer (creative director for the V&A’s David Bowie Is exhibition) and Tom Wexler. It showcases some of Bowie’s landmark performances, using a mixture of iconic, rarely seen and never-before-exhibited material, selected from thousands of hours of film in the vaults of the David Bowie Archive in New York.

The response to David Bowie: You’re Not Alone has been phenomenal Richard Slaney

David Bowie: You're Not Alone was made in close collaboration with and authorised by the David Bowie Estate.

Mark Grimmer said: "It says something about our relationship with artistic heroes that we're drawn to mystery, otherness, the alien... In Bowie's case, this is our construct, not his. Throughout his career, Bowie repeatedly resisted being figured as anything but human. Rather than undermining his mystique, we designed a show to celebrate Bowie as a champion of human creativity – focusing on the message he expressed time and again: that art, in all its forms, is our best hope for understanding what it means to be alive.”

Lightroom reimagines immersive experiences through collaborations with leading artistic talents across art, music, film, fashion, science, and more. It has so far staged shows including David Hockney: Bigger & Closer, The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks, Vogue: Inventing the Runway, and Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs.

The immersive London venue has also partnered with artists on screening events, including Coldplay and Billie Eilish.

Lightroom's shows are currently playing in venues across South Korea, China, the USA and in Europe via a new partnership with Culturespaces across a network of venues.

PHOTOS: Lightroom