Work across some of the biggest names in music, and culture - executing campaigns from brief to delivery. You'll coordinate creator activations, manage timelines, and be embedded in the day-to-day of CORD's client work.
THE ROLE
We're looking for a Campaign Executive to own the execution of campaigns across a live portfolio of artist and brand work. You'll be the person who makes campaigns move, managing creator outreach, tracking drafts, securing approvals, monitoring posts, and keeping every system up to date.
You'll work within the Campaign Managers in CORD’s Creator Partnerships team. You'll be embedded in a live, fast-moving environment from day one, with real ownership and clear deliverables from the start.
WHAT YOU'LL OWN
Campaign Delivery
- Own end-to-end execution across assigned campaigns - delivered on brief, on time, and within budget
- Ensure all campaign milestones, posting windows, and client deadlines are met without escalation
- Collect and review drafts against campaign checklists; secure CM approval at least 24 hours before scheduled post times
- Confirm post times with creators, monitor posts going live, and log live links in the tracker within 2 hours of going live
Client Communication
- Manage client updates in line with agreed cadences - weekly status by Thursday EOD, plus ad-hoc updates as campaigns require
- Respond to all client emails and messages within 4 working hours
- Capture and circulate action points from client calls within 24 hours
- Secure client sign-offs on creative, briefs, and budgets without delay or repeat chasing
Creator and Talent Relationships
- Complete outreach to blogs, creators, and contributors within 24 hours of brief approval
- Negotiate fees within agreed campaign rate bands; flag any deviation to the CM before commitment
- Maintain a responsive network - chase rates on briefed contacts should average a reply within 48 hours
- Resolve or escalate talent issues (no-shows, draft quality, payment queries) within 24 hours
Campaign Systems and Reporting
- Keep Notion campaign pages, trackers, and shared systems updated daily with current status, blockers, and next steps
- Pull and format weekly reporting data, ready for CM review every Wednesday EOD
- Surface performance flags proactively - under-performing posts, viral moments, sentiment shifts - not on request
- File all campaign assets and approvals in the agreed locations within 24 hours of receipt
Cultural and Strategic Contribution
- Contribute actively to at least one brainstorm or strategic discussion per week
- Flag at least two relevant cultural or platform insights per week -new sounds, formats, creators, trends, platform behaviours
- Sharpen campaign deliverables where invited - deck improvements, narrative tightening, angle refinement
SCOPE
You own:
- Creator and blog outreach, briefing, and draft management
- Post scheduling confirmation and live monitoring
- Notion and tracker upkeep
- Client communications within agreed cadences
- Reporting data, performance flags, and asset filing
You don't own:
- Creative direction decisions
- Fee negotiation outside agreed rate bands
- Client escalations without CM sign-off
YOU'RE RIGHT FOR THIS IF
- You've run creator or influencer campaigns end-to-end and know what clean delivery looks like
- You're a strong communicator - clear, concise, and timely with creators, clients, and colleagues alike
- You stay close to culture: you know what's moving on TikTok, who's popping in music, and where platforms are heading
- You're organised under pressure and can hold multiple campaigns simultaneously without things slipping
- You flag problems early and come with solutions, not just updates
- You take ownership - if something's blocked, you move it
- You work well within a team but don't need managing to execute
Benefits
- 28 days total annual leave (including bank holidays)
- Private health and dental care
- Subsidised gym membership
- £1,500 annual development fund for conferences, courses, or tools tailored to your growth
- Monthly team socials
- Quarterly team getaways
DETAILS
Contract: Full Time Employee
Start Date: ASAP
Location: Brick Lane, Shoreditch. Attendance in person 4 days a week.
Hours: Core hours 09:00-18:00, Monday to Friday
Contact: Head of Operations