Primary Wave partners with estate of Donna Summer

Primary Wave Music has partnered with the estate of Donna Summer.

Summer’s estate will work alongside Primary Wave on her award-winning music catalogue and recordings, as well as share in her name, image and likeness rights.

The agreement will also provide the estate with access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, working closely on new marketing, branding, digital and sync opportunities, as well as film & television projects.

Donna Summer sold more than 100 million albums around the world. Her repertoire includes 17 studio albums which includes 3 No.1 albums in the US.

Fourteen of her singles made the US Hot 100 Top 10, and four reached the No.1 spot. She was the first female artist in history to record four No.1 songs in a 13-month span including MacArthur Park and No More Tears (Enough is Enough) with Barbara Streisand, as well as Hot Stuff and Bad Girls – all included in this new partnership.

Additional songs included in the Primary Wave deal are some of Summer’s greatest hits, including I Feel Love, She Works Hard For The Money, Last Dance, On The Radio, Love To Love You Baby, and others.

Released in 1977, I Feel Love has been inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, and was sampled by Beyoncé on Summer Renaissance.

PHOTO: Paul Natkin/Getty Images