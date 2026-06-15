Oliver Tree among six dead in helicopter collision

Oliver Tree was among six people who have died in a helicopter collision in Brazil.

The 32-year-old vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist was travelling when the collision with a second helicopter occurred in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday (June 14).

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident.

Oliver Tree was on a world tour in support of fourth studio album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly.

The tour launched in Mexico City on May 30 and was scheduled to continue through South America, Europe, North America, Australasia and China. UK dates included O2 Kentish Town Forum.

Oliver Tree’s biggest UK hit was Miss You with Robin Schulz (Atlantic), which peaked at No.3 in 2022. There was also a collaboration with KSI the following year on Top 20 single Voices.

In a statement, Atlantic Records & Warner Chappell Music said: “We are shocked and saddened by Oliver’s untimely passing. He was a remarkable talent - a gifted artist and songwriter who forged a thoroughly unique and captivating style. Oliver was endlessly inventive and a true original. He was a cherished friend to many and a beloved member of our music family. He profoundly loved music and his fans, and his absence will be deeply felt. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Oliver’s family, friends, and team, as well as the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragic event.”