Academy Music Group to reopen Brighton Hippodrome

Brighton’s Hippodrome is to reopen as part of Academy Music Group (AMG).

Part of Live Nation Entertainment, AMG will reopen and operate the Grade II listed building, which has been vacant since 2006. Work has been underway since 2020 (when the property was purchased by Matsim Properties) to restore the building, including the installation of a new roof to protect the circular auditorium and ceiling.

Now, AMG and Live Nation are investing £9.5 million as part of a wider redevelopment project, representing a total investment of £25m to restore and modernise the venue, which opened in 1901 and has hosted The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Sammy Davis Jr, Charlie Chaplin, Laurel & Hardy and more.

Investing in British live entertainment and cultural institutions is vital for the future of our industry Steve Hoyland, AMG

Now, AMG and Live Nation are investing £9.5 million as part of a wider redevelopment project, representing a total investment of £25m to restore and modernise the venue, which opened in 1901 and has hosted The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Sammy Davis Jr, Charlie Chaplin, Laurel & Hardy and more.

Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design and development arm, is leading the project alongside Burrell Foley Fischer, Charcoalblue and Matsim.

Steve Hoyland, COO, AMG, said: “To open a venue in Brighton is an absolute privilege, and to see this historically important building alive with performance again will be an honour. Brighton is a new territory for AMG, and the city is truly special – thriving on creativity, arts and culture. Investing in British live entertainment and cultural institutions is vital for the future of our industry. The Brighton Hippodrome is an extraordinary venue with a rich history, and we’re proud to play a part in restoring it for generations to come.”

Simon Lambor of Matsim added: “We are delighted to have contracted AMG as the operator, who lead the way in performance venues across the country. This wonderful building was in a perilous state when we bought it, and we are proud to have saved it from loss. After five years of tackling extensive damage caused by dry rot and water penetration, we are thrilled to see the Hippodrome ready for its next chapter.”