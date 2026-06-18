Bucks Music Group signs songwriter, producer and DJ Jack David to global deal

Bucks Music Group has signed Jack McNeilage to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal.

Professionally known as Jack David, McNeilage is a Scottish songwriter, producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist based in London. He has songs that have amassed more than 300 million streams on Spotify alone.

After being discovered by multi-platinum selling DJ Sam Feldt, McNeilage began writing and producing for dance music acts including Timmy Trumpet, Vamero, Tom Enzy, Poltergst, and more.

A stage at Tomorrowland 2022 was named after Jack David’s song Renaissance Of Rave, which he wrote for Sub Zero Project. He also co-wrote and produced Dutch artist Nick Schilder’s Top 10 hit Dancin’ Alone, which has received extensive radio play across Europe.

McNeilage began as one half of the duo Able Faces, which was successful in Germany and the Netherlands. They performed over 200 shows, including at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and Koko in London, and multiple times at Amsterdam Dance Event.

In 2024, McNeilage had a hit under his Jack David moniker with his single Lost In The Night, which has amassed over 25 million streams so far, as well as receiving extensive airplay across Europe.

He now has over one million monthly listeners on Spotify. As a DJ, he has performed alongside acts including Laidback Luke, Fast Boy, Martin Jensen, Sam Feldt and Valtos.

Jack is an incredible talent whose music clearly connects around the world Josh Gregg

McNeilage is also the musical director for Scottish comedy group Weegie Hink Ae That? He has written and produced songs for their last three shows which have toured across the UK, Europe and the US.

Most recently, he co-wrote and produced the group’s charity single Feeling This Christmas. Celebrities participating in the campaign for the song include Stephen Fry, Alan Cumming, Brian Cox, Lorraine Kelly and Sam Heughan.

Other recent cuts include co-writing and co-producing the single Homeland for the new Scottish folk rock band The Getaway, and co-writing the official 2026 Reverze Festival Anthem, which was used as the festival’s grand finale in Antwerp for the crowd of 25,000 spectators.

Bucks Creative Director Dr Sarah Liversedge Platz said: “Jack is a multi-faceted songwriter, producer and DJ who has already achieved so much in his career. We’re very pleased to be working alongside him, and look forward to helping him reach new heights.”

Bucks A&R Josh Gregg added: “Jack is an incredible talent whose music clearly connects around the world. He's been a pleasure to work with and we're excited to continue presenting opportunities to help him develop, both as an artist and as a songwriter.”

Jack McNeilage said: “I am delighted to sign with Bucks. Josh has been brilliant at setting me up with some fantastic collaborators since I moved to London, so it’s lovely to take our working relationship to the next level! Big thanks to Josh, Sarah, and the whole team.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Josh Gregg, Jack McNeilage and Sarah Liversedge Platz