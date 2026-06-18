Fontana signs alt-folk band Curiosity Shop

Scottish alt-folk band Curiosity Shop have signed a deal with Fontana.

The Universal Music label, which was revived last year, is also the UK home to Aurora, Jordan Rakei, Jacob Collier, Jon Batiste, Madison Cunningham and more.

The Edinburgh band’s signing comes with the release of their debut single, Crows.

Tom Lewis, president, Fontana, said: “There was an incredible moment at this year’s Great Escape. The sound system was misbehaving. The band announced that they would go fully acoustic. It’s that old adage that if you want everyone to listen, speak quietly. The place was completely silent and we all truly listened.

“It was tender, magical, heartfelt; and utterly captivating. And, for a moment, the rather drab walls of the venue dissolved and we were all transported to somewhere beautiful. Curiosity Shop have that power.”

Formed in 2024, Curiosity Shop comprises Ruairidh Wallace (vocals, guitar), Sonny Scott (vocals, guitar), Duncan Biggar (drums), Louis Taige (bass) and Yann McAuley (accordion, flute, keys, harmonium).

We were all transported to somewhere beautiful – Curiosity Shop have that power Tom Lewis

Over the past two years, Curiosity Shop have performed at venues around Scotland, selling out their first four headline shows across Glasgow and Edinburgh in March prior to releasing any music.

They supported Divorce on tour across the UK late last year and will appear at festivals across the UK and Europe this summer, including Gent Jazz Festival, Deershed, Mosely Folk Festival, Left Of The Dial and more.

The band said in a statement: “Crows is a really important song to us, not least because it was one of the first Ruairidh and Sonny wrote together, but it was also one of the first we played as a group.

“Since we started playing gigs it has been hard to pull it from the No.1 spot on our setlist, the a capella start also serves as our pre-show warm up routine – followed by a series of all important hugs. Naturally, this song felt right as our first release.”

PHOTO: Chris O'Donovan