Deezer launches online AI music detector covering 20 streaming platforms

Deezer has launched a free online AI music detector that covers multiple DSPs.

Available in 27 languages, the AI music detector gives streaming users across 20 of the most common platforms the opportunity to check if their playlists include AI-generated tracks.

A recent eight-country survey from Deezer and Ipsos revealed that 80% of people agree that AI-music should be clearly labeled, and that 73% would like to see AI music tagged on streaming platforms.

Deezer’s online detector is based on the company’s AI music detection technology.

"By detecting and tagging AI-generated music over the past year and a half, Deezer has been at the forefront of transparency in music streaming,” said Alexis Lanternier, CEO, Deezer. “No other company has followed our lead yet, so we decided to make it possible for everyone to check if their playlists include synthetic music, no matter which streaming platform they use.

“A vast majority of people want to know if AI music is being recommended to them and our data show that nearly half of the users joining Deezer from another platform have AI tracks in their playlists. We’re expecting our AI music detector to be an eye-opening experience for listeners around the world."

By detecting and tagging AI-generated music over the past year and a half, Deezer has been at the forefront of transparency in music streaming Alexis Lanternier

Users can head here to use the AI music detector, which scans a playlist once an account is connected.

Deezer has revealed that it is receiving nearly 75,000 AI generated tracks every day, which accounts for more than 44% of the total daily delivery.

Deezer’s AI detection tool has been in place on its own platform since the beginning of 2025, enabling the company to track a steady increase of fully synthetic content.

Last year Deezer became the first music streaming platform to explicitly tag AI-generated music. Over 13.4 million AI-tracks were detected and tagged on Deezer in 2025.