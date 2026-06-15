Superstar-in-waiting Bella Kay is still processing the success of her hit, ILoveItILoveItILoveIt, as she gears up to finish her debut album. Here, the Texan artist tells Music Week about a whirlwind year, signing with Atlantic Records, childhood road trips and why trusting your gut is everything…

INTERVIEW: Charlotte Krol

PHOTO: Mehki Reece

“It was great,” Bella Kay reflects, speaking to Music Week the day after headlining the O2 Academy Islington. The Texan pop star’s understated response is hilariously at ...