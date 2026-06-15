PRS For Music royalty collections have surged past £1 billion in recent years – the latest results for 2025 showed another increase of 7.7% year-on-year to £1.24 billion. Here, chief executive Andrea Czapary Martin reflects on the impact of AI, competition with rival societies and her decision to step down after seven years...

WORDS: Andre Paine

PHOTO: Louise Haywood-Schiefer

Streaming income is still powering ahead for PRS – do you expect the rate of increase to decline?

“Every year ...