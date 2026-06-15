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Hitmakers: Gabe Simon unpacks the co-writing and production process on Noah Kahan's The Great Divide

Charlotte Krol

by Charlotte Krol
Monday, Jun 15th 2026 at 7:55PM

Noah Kahan hit the UK Top 10 this year with The Great Divide, a song about friendship and the title track of his second No.1 album. Here, co-writer/producer Gabe Simon tells Music Week how this “kinda punk, but folk” track – complete with stomps and screams – has reverberated far beyond Nashville’s college campuses...

INTERVIEW: Charlotte Krol
PHOTO: David O’Donough

I started working with Noah around April 2022. He’d been with other producers for his first two records, Busyhead and ...

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