Now leading The Orchard alongside CEO Brad Navin, Colleen Theis has served at Elektra, Chris Blackwell’s Rykodisc label and ADA Global. No wonder, then, that the Texan exec spins a good yarn. Here, she talks dealmaking and shares tales of Mötley Crüe, partying with Duran Duran and more…

INTERVIEW: Karen Bliss

I’ll never forget the time Mötley Crüe came to town…

“When I was at Elektra, we had the band come into the office to do some international promo ...