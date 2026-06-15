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The Aftershow: Colleen Theis

Karen Bliss

by Karen Bliss
Monday, Jun 15th 2026 at 7:52PM

Now leading The Orchard alongside CEO Brad Navin, Colleen Theis has served at Elektra, Chris Blackwell’s Rykodisc label and ADA Global. No wonder, then, that the Texan exec spins a good yarn. Here, she talks dealmaking and shares tales of Mötley Crüe, partying with Duran Duran and more…

INTERVIEW: Karen Bliss

I’ll never forget the time Mötley Crüe came to town…

“When I was at Elektra, we had the band come into the office to do some international promo ...

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