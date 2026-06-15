Artist Zoe Wrenn is on a mission to pioneer intuitive tech that empowers music creators...

Sonic intelligence start-up Tamber has already delivered the ultimate proof of concept.

Founder and CEO Zoe Wrenn used a beta version of the creative suite to create her breakout single Hailey (recorded as ‘Wrenn’), which has surpassed 30 million streams and generated more than 350m views on TikTok.

“Tamber started because I wanted music technology to feel magical again,” she tells Music Week. “So much ...