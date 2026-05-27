Gathered for our latest special report, a selection of key names from the independent publishing world salute the “cultural champions of songs and songwriters” who inhabit this thriving sector. Also on the table as Music Week meets them is AI, remuneration, the indie vs major debate and a look ahead at what’s next...

BY BEN HOMEWOOD

Anyone who thought they knew the definition of an independent publisher might want to check their answer with IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams.

“Indie ...