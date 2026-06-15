Earlier this year, the team at Why Not Her? published a peer-reviewed paper in Frontiers In Communication, presenting its findings about historical “gendered gatekeeping” in the Irish and UK music industries with a focus on radio play and festival bookings. Why Not Her? founder & CEO Linda Coogan Byrne was shocked by what was unearthed. Here, she tells us precisely why, reflects on industry reaction and outlines how to redress the balance…

INTERVIEW: Charlotte Krol

PHOTO: Maria Del Carmen

“I’ve ...