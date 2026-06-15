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Linda Coogan Byrne delves into Why Not Her?'s 'gendered gatekeeping' music industry report

Charlotte Krol

by Charlotte Krol
Monday, Jun 15th 2026 at 7:52PM

Earlier this year, the team at Why Not Her? published a peer-reviewed paper in Frontiers In Communication, presenting its findings about historical “gendered gatekeeping” in the Irish and UK music industries with a focus on radio play and festival bookings. Why Not Her? founder & CEO Linda Coogan Byrne was shocked by what was unearthed. Here, she tells us precisely why, reflects on industry reaction and outlines how to redress the balance…

INTERVIEW: Charlotte Krol
PHOTO: Maria Del Carmen

“I’ve ...

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