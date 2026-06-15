With work underway on the city’s first arena, YTL Live CEO Andrew Billingham talks big ambitions and strong demand for the 20,000-capacity venue

PHOTOS: YTL Live

The chief exec behind the long-awaited new arena for Bristol has spoken about serving the region’s “hugely untapped market” for live music.

With a 20,000-capacity, Aviva Arena will be one of the largest venues of its kind in the UK – as well as being a first for the West of England.