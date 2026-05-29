Sunshine And Rein: Although it was not among the songs Olivia Dean performed in her sublime, televised 17-song finale performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland on Sunday (May 24), her Sam Fender collaboration, Rein Me In, undoubtedly benefited not just from this, but also from the hottest May weather in history and a scorching bank holiday, which helped increase sedentary streaming across the board.

Claiming pole position for the fifth week in a row, and 13th week in ...