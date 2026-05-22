Drake released 41 new songs (and two previously released tracks) last Friday (May 15), across three albums. Some put up a spirited fight to earn him his seventh No.1 but all ultimately fell short, leaving Rein Me In to claim pole position for the fourth week in a row, and 12th week in total for Sam Fender & Olivia Dean, on consumption of 47,622 units (14 vinyl singles, 597 digital downloads and 47,011 sales-equivalent streams).

Securing its 31st week ...