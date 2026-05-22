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Charts analysis: Rein Me In holds off Drake's bid for chart double

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 22nd 2026 at 5:50PM

Drake released 41 new songs (and two previously released tracks) last Friday (May 15), across three albums. Some put up a spirited fight to earn him his seventh No.1 but all ultimately fell short, leaving Rein Me In to claim pole position for the fourth week in a row, and 12th week in total for Sam Fender & Olivia Dean, on consumption of 47,622 units (14 vinyl singles, 597 digital downloads and 47,011 sales-equivalent streams). 

Securing its 31st week ...

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