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Charts analysis: Paul McCartney now has 24 No.1 albums as new solo LP debuts at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 5th 2026 at 6:08PM

Sir Paul McCartney scores an unprecedented 24th No.1 album with his poignant, semi-autobiographical new solo set, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane.

Five years in the making, and comprising 14 new McCartney songs – five of them co-written with the album’s producer Andrew Watt – The Boys Of Dungeon Lane racked up first week consumption of 33,642 units (14,110 CDs, 16,296 vinyl albums, 346 cassettes, 1,298 digital downloads and 1,592 sales-equivalent streams), slightly more than its immediate predecessor McCartney III, which ...

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