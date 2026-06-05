Sir Paul McCartney scores an unprecedented 24th No.1 album with his poignant, semi-autobiographical new solo set, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane.

Five years in the making, and comprising 14 new McCartney songs – five of them co-written with the album’s producer Andrew Watt – The Boys Of Dungeon Lane racked up first week consumption of 33,642 units (14,110 CDs, 16,296 vinyl albums, 346 cassettes, 1,298 digital downloads and 1,592 sales-equivalent streams), slightly more than its immediate predecessor McCartney III, which ...